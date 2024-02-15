iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Raised by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,808 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prudential PLC owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $139,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth about $991,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,445,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,221,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,820,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,974. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

