iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,820 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $44,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 2,608,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

