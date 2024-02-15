iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Decreased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up 1.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,924,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVLU traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,568. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

