iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,434,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,944 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,699,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 374,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 337,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
BATS SMMD opened at $61.62 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
