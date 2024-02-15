iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,019 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 697.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $237.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.01. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $172.04 and a 52 week high of $239.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

