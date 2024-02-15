Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Israel Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRLW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Israel Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

ISRLW stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Israel Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Israel Acquisitions Company Profile

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

