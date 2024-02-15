J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 62,528 Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sweetgreen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,921,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,288 shares of company stock valued at $525,456. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

