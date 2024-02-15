J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 12.2 %

MSTR stock opened at $769.88 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $774.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $229,902.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total transaction of $507,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,902.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.76, for a total transaction of $2,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $338,412.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,200 shares of company stock worth $52,146,535 over the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

