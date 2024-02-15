J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,419,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,983,000 after buying an additional 566,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after buying an additional 132,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

GPK stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

