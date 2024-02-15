J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of PZZA opened at $72.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

