J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the third quarter valued at $4,801,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $189.89 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

