J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $634.47 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,848,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,465,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 187,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

