James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Gap Down to $39.21

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.21, but opened at $35.00. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 37,775 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 231.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

