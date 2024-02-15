Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $52.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

