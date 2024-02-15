Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CONSOL Energy worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $114.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. CONSOL Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CONSOL Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.