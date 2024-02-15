Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 831,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 690,375 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.31.

Jin Medical International Trading Down 3.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Jin Medical International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.