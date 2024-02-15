Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,668 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total transaction of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $276.83 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

