Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,668 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.69, for a total transaction of $2,136,994.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,916,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,233,269.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Morningstar Price Performance
NASDAQ MORN opened at $276.83 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $289.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Morningstar Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.