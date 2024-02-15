Jump Financial LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $832.81 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $859.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.65 and a 200-day moving average of $778.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 183.23%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,859 shares of company stock worth $16,859,974 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

