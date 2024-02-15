Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,796 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,334,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,753,000 after buying an additional 101,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 191,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after buying an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

