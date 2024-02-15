Jump Financial LLC Invests $247,000 in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qudian by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 133,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,863,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 673,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qudian by 570.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,257,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QD opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $557.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.72. Qudian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 300.04% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. It engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products, as well as provides technology development and services and research and development services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

