Jump Financial LLC Invests $254,000 in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $83.06 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

