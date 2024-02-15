Jump Financial LLC Purchases 3,677 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,325,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BV stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.20.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,070 shares in the company, valued at $639,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William L. Cornog purchased 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 59,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $436,018.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

