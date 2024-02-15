Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $1,290,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,869,150.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total transaction of $1,290,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,869,150.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $261.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.96 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

