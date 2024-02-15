Jump Financial LLC Raises Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWW. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.