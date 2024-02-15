Jump Financial LLC Takes $256,000 Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 28,994 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $776.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.35 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

The RMR Group Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

