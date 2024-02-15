Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226,679 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1,358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -93.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

