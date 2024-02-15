KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,074,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the previous session’s volume of 518,913 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,178.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,569,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,318,392.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 4,174 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $54,178.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,569,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,318,392.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 448,522 shares of company stock worth $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares worth $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 402,045 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $497.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.97.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

