Kevin S. Buchel Sells 10,000 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NSSC stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 354,579 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

