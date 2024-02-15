Kevin Waters Sells 22,349 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,513.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Waters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Kevin Waters sold 28,677 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,436,430.93.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Kevin Waters sold 71,465 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,862,173.25.
- On Friday, December 8th, Kevin Waters sold 6,888 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $275,657.76.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $51.17.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
