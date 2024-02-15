Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Visa accounts for about 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.98. 4,818,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,796. The company has a market capitalization of $516.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $281.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.88 and its 200 day moving average is $250.18.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

