Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 605,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,355,000. Apollo Global Management makes up about 6.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned 0.11% of Apollo Global Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 190.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 254,105 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.05. 3,134,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,068. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average is $90.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,799,760. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

