Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,981 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,889 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 2.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $24,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. 2,818,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,296. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

