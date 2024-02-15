Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys 387,507 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,507 shares during the period. PDD accounts for about 9.1% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PDD worth $76,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 100.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PDD by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,085. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

