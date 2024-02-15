Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys New Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Paylocity comprises approximately 0.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,126 shares of company stock worth $4,562,619. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.95. 875,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.05 and its 200-day moving average is $175.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

