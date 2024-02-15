Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the second quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,245,000 after purchasing an additional 721,344 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $5.07 on Thursday, reaching $295.67. 1,905,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.30 and a twelve month high of $315.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.14.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at $22,361,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.