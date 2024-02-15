Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,335 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 192.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.40. 3,291,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,246,012. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.43.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,672 shares of company stock valued at $127,011,430. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

