Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Datadog by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,045,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.49, a P/E/G ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares in the company, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,460,914.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

