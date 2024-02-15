Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $363,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $10,136,090. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.44. 12,858,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of -103.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

