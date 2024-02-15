Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $6.38 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,081 shares during the quarter. Li Auto accounts for approximately 0.8% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,565,000 after buying an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 2,950,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,971,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

