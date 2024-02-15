Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $82.77 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,886 shares during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 9.8% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.83% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $82,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,329,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,078,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after buying an additional 932,613 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EDU traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $91.00. 816,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.98 and a 52 week high of $92.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

