Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 57,539 shares during the period. Ares Management accounts for 6.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Ares Management worth $51,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $71.36 and a one year high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

