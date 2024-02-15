Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $1.78 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,611 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.28, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

