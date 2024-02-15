Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 141.3% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 223,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 85,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 272,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.94. 26,434,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,340,928. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

