Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. Chevron comprises about 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.46. 8,903,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

