Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.11. 21,862,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,637. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.20. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

