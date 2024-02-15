Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Sells 33,697 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,697 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer makes up 2.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Super Micro Computer worth $24,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMCI traded up $123.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,004.31. 24,512,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,299,741. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $413.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $1,006.35.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,352. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.44.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

