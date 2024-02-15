Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Sells 9,393 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $942,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NetEase by 119.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 642,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
