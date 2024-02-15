Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Sells 9,393 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,393 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for approximately 2.5% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $21,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth $942,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NetEase by 119.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.79. 642,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.85 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

