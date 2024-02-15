Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes $857,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $23.06 on Thursday, reaching $301.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,147. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $363.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.85 and its 200 day moving average is $262.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.40.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.