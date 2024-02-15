Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 34,594 shares during the period. Kimball Electronics accounts for about 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.41% of Kimball Electronics worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,475. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $540.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

