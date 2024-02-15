Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Koss Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of -0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

